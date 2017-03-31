Iran inaugurates 2 berthing posts of Caspian Sea port

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran inaugurated two berthing posts of the Caspian Port Complex, located in the Anzali Free Zone, during a ceremony attended by President Hassan Rouhani on Mar. 30, IRINN TV reported.

The port will have 22 berthing posts and two breakwaters with total length of 5,100 meters, and its capacity is planned to reach 15 million tons once completed.

The Caspian Port Complex is intended to be of the third generation with modern technology and maritime utilities system, and also with a wide surrounding area that could provide logistic services, such as warehousing, processing and distribution of goods and products, establishing and expanding maritime industries like shipbuilding and other activities that could bring added value to products.

The port project’s main characteristics:

- Basin area: 2 million m2

- Land side area: 1.2 million m2

- Eastern leg of breakwater: 2612 m

- Western leg of breakwater: 2635 m

- Width of the port: 2625 m

- Port entrance width: 240 m

- Port depth: 10 m