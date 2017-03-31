Azerbaijani currency rates for March 31 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Mar. 31 was set at 1.7244 manats and 1.8407 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.