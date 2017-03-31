AZ EN RU TR

Azerbaijani currency rates for March 31 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Mar. 31 was set at 1.7244 manats and 1.8407 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals

Mar. 31, 2017

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7244

1 euro

1 EUR

1.8407

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.3181

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.1118

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.9221

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.5476

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4695

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1275

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.154

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0678

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.26

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.25

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2475

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.7047

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2219

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0266

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.1517

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0129

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0046

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1927

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7222

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4748

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2925

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6593

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0055

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0251

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1143

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.3896

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0923

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0887

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0945

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2009

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.048

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.437

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0307

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2334

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4598

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

1 SDR

2.345

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.472

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0568

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.2078

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4934

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0639

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5385

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.2041

Gold (1 ounce)

1 XAU

2153.4307

Silver (1 ounce)

1 XAG

31.0909

Platinum (1 ounce)

1 XPT

1645.0776

Palladium (1 ounce)

1 XPD

1372.6224

