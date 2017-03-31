Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 128 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

The Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights and in the Farahli, Gaymagli and Bala Jafarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Aygehovit, Paravakar villages of the Ijevan district and in the Shavarshavan, Barekamavan villages of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Kokhanabi villages of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari, Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Shikhlar and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on the nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.