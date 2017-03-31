Ashgabat to host Energy Charter Forum

2017-03-31 10:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Mar. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat will host International Energy Charter Forum on May 30-31, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Meetings of this year are held under Turkmenistan’s presidency at the Energy Charter Conference.

The forum, titled “Towards a Multilateral Framework Agreement on Transit of Energy Resources”, will provide a platform for a policy dialogue on energy transit in order to promote open energy markets, diversification of supply sources and routes, and sustainable development.

The forum will address operational, regulatory and legal aspects of energy transit, including natural gas, oil and electricity. It will bring together government officials, representatives of international organizations, industry and academic institutions to discuss existing challenges and opportunities stemming from cross-border energy flows.

According to the message, the forum will be followed by the International Energy Media Forum to brief representatives of diplomatic corps in Turkmenistan and mass media on the Energy Charter Process and priorities of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in 2017.

One of main aspects of Turkmenistan’s strategy is the diversification, expansion of geography of natural gas export, creation of multi-vector gas transportation system.

The international legal regulation of energy resources’ transit is also among priorities.

Turkmenistan is one of the rich countries for its natural gas resources. According to BP, the country’s recoverable reserves are estimated at 17.5 trillion cubic meters of gas or nine percent of total global reserves, which puts Turkmenistan on the fourth position in this field after Iran, Russia and Qatar.