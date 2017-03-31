Top official: Int’l community, big powers must have just position

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

The bloody events of genocide against the humanity perpetrated by the Armenian executioners in the early 20th century, particularly in 1918, should never be forgotten, Novruz Mammadov, deputy head of Azerbaijani presidential administration, chief of the administration’s foreign relations department, wrote on his Twitter page March 31.

“Regrettably, the big powers then had turned the blind eye to those massacres, while the perpetrators of those crimes remained unpunished,” Mammadov said.

“Seizing such an opportunity, Armenians had committed the Khojaly Genocide in the late 20th century. We must inform the international community comprehensively, so that recurrence of such events in the future is prevented,” he said.

The international community and the big powers must maintain a just position, he added.

March 31 is marked as the Day of Genocide of the Azerbaijanis.