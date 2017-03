Kurz call for Karabakh conflict sides to renew engagement in political settlement

2017-03-31 12:18 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Austria’s Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, today joined the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ call for the sides to renew engagement in the political settlement process as expressed in their statement on 29 March.

Story still developing