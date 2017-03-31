March 31 genocide remembered at Baku Higher Oil School

On March 31, Day of Azerbaijani Genocide was commemorated at first lessons and lectures at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). At the beginning, a moment of silence was observed to honor the memory of the victims of the genocide. During the lessons, the teachers and professors told about numerous acts of genocide against Azerbaijani civilians committed by Armenians in 1918. It was emphasized that in the course of the mass massacre, thousands of innocent people in Baku, Ganja, Shamakhi, Guba, Khachmaz, Lankaran, Hajiqabul, Salyan, Garabagh, Nakhchivan and other regions were murdered with special cruelty for the only reason of their belonging to the nation of Azerbaijan. Armenian armed forces destroyed dwelling houses and wiped whole villages, and their inhabitants were driven from homelands.

Special attention was paid to the fact that the truth about this one of the tragic pages of the world history of XX century was brought to the public notice by national leader Heydar Aliyev. Only after his Decree from March 26, 1998, the genocide has received its political-legal assessment. Since then March 31 is marked at the state level as Day of Azerbaijanis` genocide and special actions are carried in Azerbaijan and abroad of respect of the memory of victims of genocide.

The teachers also told about important of such actions, which help promote patriotic education of young generation and raise young people’s awareness about the country past and remarkable events in Azerbaijani history. At the lessons, video clips, photos and slide shows highlighting tragic events in March 1918 were demonstrated.