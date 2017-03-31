Turkmenistan observes work of international seaports

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Mar. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkish company Gap Insaat Yatirim ve Dis Ticaret AS organized a study tour for employees of a number of Turkmen ministries to observe the work of Turkish and European seaports, said a press release of the Turkmen State Customs Service.

The program included visits to such seaports as Mersin and Haydarpasa in Turkey, Constanta in Romania, Rostock in Germany and Trieste in Italy, according to the customs service.



Gap Insaat has been constructing an international seaport in Turkmenbashi city of Turkmenistan since 2013.

The design of the new port in Turkmenbashi comprises construction of ferry, passenger and container terminals.

Implementation of this project will create more than 2,500 jobs. The annual capacity of the port will be 17-18 million tons.

According to various estimates, the cost of the project is $1.5 - 2 billion. The total area of this multifunctional port will be more than 1,400,000 square meters.