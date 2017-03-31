New director general appointed to Azerpost

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Ulvi Mansurov has been appointed director general of Azerpost LLC, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend Mar. 31.

He previously served as deputy chairman of the board at the International Bank of Azerbaijan and chairman of the board at Azerbaijan’s Texnikabank, said the Azerbaijani ministry.

Azerpost LLC renders postal and financial services to the population in Azerbaijan. The company has more than 1,500 branches across the country.