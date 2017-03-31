Incident with satellite suspends TV broadcasting in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

As much as 13 Kazakhstan’s television and communication operators suspended broadcasting due to incident with the telecommunications satellite KazSat-2, Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry said in a message.

The incident occurred March 31, 08.22 a.m. Astana time (UTC +5 hours). The ministry does not reveal the reasons and details of the incident.

"The specialists of the Republican Center for Space Communications are taking all the necessary measures for the prompt restoration of the regular operation of the satellite and the networks of telecom operators and television and radio broadcasting," the ministry said.

KazSat-2 was created by Russian Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center jointly with Thales Alenia Space (Italy) and launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in July 2011.

The first Kazakh satellite KazSat launched in 2006 failed to respond to commands in June 2008 and is probably lost after only two years in orbit.

