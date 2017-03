Azerbaijan’s Parabank gets non-bank financial institution license

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Parabank has acquired a license to operate as a non-bank financial institution (Para NBFI), Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority said in a message Mar. 31.

Parabank’s banking license was revoked in 2016.

Story still developing