UNEC’s foreign students visit Samad Vurgun’s home-museum (PHOTO)

2017-03-31 14:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Foreign students of UNEC have visited the genius Azerbaijani poet Samad Vurgun’s home-museum.

The poet’s great-grandson, “Laureate of the Presidential Prize for Youth” and a student of the Musical Academy of France “Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris- Alfred Cortot” Vurgun Vekilov informed the students about the museum in detail. He made them familiar with the newly established exposition “Generation of 60s”. Portraits of the prominent representatives of 60s, People’s Artist Sattar Bahlulzade’s spreadsheet, paintings by the People’s Poet Vagif Samadoghlu and his poetry written in 60s under the nickname “Samizdat” and the household things that were popular in these years and displayed here were of great interest by overseas students.

V. Vekilov performed classical Azerbaijani music on the grand piano used by the prominent composers Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Gara Garayev upon a time for UNEC students.

Students who expressed their great impressions about the reeds and rifle exhibited in Samad Vurgun’s home- museum sounded poet’s poem “Azerbaijan” in Azerbaijani in the end.

