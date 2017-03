Rouhani: No gap between Iran’s government and supreme leader

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says some people imagine that there is a gap between his government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but this opinion is “naive”.

“The Government stands by the supreme leader and is subordinate to him,” Rouhani said, IRNA reported Mar. 31.

