Azerbaijani finance ministry to put up manat bonds for auction

2017-03-31 17:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) April 4, the BSE said March 31.

The bonds are worth 20 million manats.

Some 200,000 bonds at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 91 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the bonds is July 4, 2017.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital is the underwriter of the issuance.