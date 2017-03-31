Ilham Aliyev: We demonstrated small percent of our capabilities during April battles

2017-03-31 17:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan demonstrated merely a small percent of its capabilities during the April battles, and this once again shows that the April battles were a provocation by Armenia, said Azerbaijan’s President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a meeting with a group of servicemen on the anniversary of the April victory of the Azerbaijani army.

“Now some come up with different versions and assumptions that Azerbaijan planned to hold an operation and then it stopped, and etc. First and foremost, we did what we wanted to do. We achieved the goals which were set in front of us during the counter-attack operation,” said the head of state.

“Today military and international experts know that the strategic positions that we took completely changed the situation. If we were going to hold a large-scale operation in April battles, we would have used our military potential. It is not a secret,” he said.

“International organizations monitor everything in the occupied territories. They know the capability of our long-range rockets and drones. We didn’t use them, mostly. But if we use them, not one stone of the enemy will be left upon another in the occupied territories. Let the political leadership of Armenia, which disgraced itself once again, think first before speaking and not test our patience,” added President Aliyev.