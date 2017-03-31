Kazakh satellite resumes operation

The operation of Kazakhstan’s communication and broadcasting satellite KazSat-2 was resumed, Kazakhstan’s Republican Center of Space Communication announced.

"KazSat-2 is operating in regular mode, the work of all networks of communication and broadcasting operators has been completely restored,” the center said in a message.

The signal from Kazsat-2 deteriorated on March 31, 08:22 a.m. Astana time (UTC +5 hours). It caused problems in the work of 13 Kazakhstan’s television and communication operators which use the recourses of the satellite.

The staff of Republican Center for Space Communications studies the reasons of the incident.