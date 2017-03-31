52,000 international students study in Iran

2017-03-31 18:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, Mar. 31

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Currently, there are 52,000 international students in Iran, according to Deputy Minister of Science for International Affairs Hossein Salar Amoli.

While in 2012 only one Iranian university was among the world's top universities, now there are 13 Iranian universities in that list, the deputy minister said, ISNA news agency reported March 31.

In the 2015/16 academic year, Iranian universities conducted some 235 joint projects with international partners, he further noted.

For 2017, he said, there are plans to establish relations between Iran’s universities and 100 international partners in order to improve the scientific value of Iranian universities.