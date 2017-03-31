Ahmadinejad’s letter to Trump a “national disgrace”, says official

Tehran, Iran, Mar. 31

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's recent letter to US President Donald Trump was a “national disgrace”, says Chairman of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi.

"I don't understand what it means for a president of Iran to write to the US president who would not reply," Boroujerdi told ICANA news agency March 31.

In late February, Ahmadinejad wrote a letter to Trump, something that the former Iranian official announced on his website.

Later it was revealed that Ahmadinejad had handed the letter to the gatekeeper of Sweden's Embassy in Tehran, which acts as the US interest section in Iran. Following that, the embassy had announced that it had no duty to act as a "carrier of letters", saying it would not deliver the letter.