US adds 3 residents of Russia to North Korea sanctions list

2017-03-31 22:42 | www.trend.az | 1

The United States added three North Korean nationals living in Russia to its North Korea sanctions list, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday, Sputnik reported.

The three North Korean nationals Chun Yong Choe, Jang Su Han and Nam Ung Kim, are residents of Moscow and are linked to the Ilsim International Bank and Foreign Trade Bank.

The United States also added 11 individuals and one entity to its North Korea sanctions list, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

The individuals are North Korean nationals residing in Russia, China, Cuba and Vietnam. Additionally, OFAC sanctioned one entity, the Paeksol Trading Corporation based in North Korea.

Last year, North Korea carried out two nuclear tests and over two dozen of test launches using ballistic missile technology. Previously, the United Nations imposed sanctions on North Korea for three nuclear tests it carried out in 2006, 2009 and 2013.

In late April, 2016, the 38 North monitoring website released commercial satellite imagery showing that North Korea was resuming excavation operations at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, with similar activity observed at the facility as that seen three days prior to the February 12, 2013 nuclear test.

The UN Security Council has adopted a number of resolutions imposing restrictions on North Korea in order to make Pyongyang halt its nuclear and missile activities.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.