Amendments abolishing arrest come into force in Uzbekistan

2017-04-01 09:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 1

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Amendments to the Uzbek legislation, envisaging liberalization of the legal system, are entering into force from April 1.

The law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Uzbekistan in connection with adoption of additional measures on guaranteeing protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms " was prepared in accordance with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s decree "On measures for further reforming the legal system, strengthening guarantees of protection of citizens’ rights and freedoms,” issued in October 2016.

The Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan adopted the law on Mar.17, the Senate (upper house) of the parliament approved it on Mar. 28 and President Shavkat Mirziyaev signed the document Mar. 29.

The amendments and additions provide for the abolition of criminal punishment in the form of arrest. In addition, mandatory community service is being introduced into the system of criminal sanctions.

Under the amendments, courts will be able to take alternative measures of restraint in case of refusal to apply remand in custody or house arrest.