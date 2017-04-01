Armenia breaks ceasefire using machine guns, mortars

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 155 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

The Armenian army was using large-caliber machine guns and 60-millimeter mortars.

The Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights and in the Farahli, Kamarli, Qaymagli and Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Berkaber, Paravakar villages of the Ijevan district, in the Shavarshavan, Berdavan, Barekamavan villages and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in the Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari village and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions located on nameless heights and in the Garavalilar village of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Shikhlar, Marzili, Javakhirli and Shirvanli villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district.

The Azerbaijani army positions were also shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Gorgan, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Veyselli, Garakhanbayli villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions on the nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Aghdam and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.