Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
2017-04-01 12:10 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0043 manats, or 0.25 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.72208 AZN/USD.
The official exchange rate for March 20-24 was not set due to holidays.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 13
|
1.7437
|
March 27
|
1.7201
|
March 14
|
1.7437
|
March 28
|
1.7201
|
March 15
|
1.7282
|
March 29
|
1.7220
|
March 16
|
1.7282
|
March 30
|
1.7238
|
March 17
|
1.7202
|
March 31
|
1.7244
|
Average weekly
|
1.7328
|
Average weekly
|
1.72208
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0247 manats or 1.3241 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.85822 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 13
|
1.8658
|
March 27
|
1.8654
|
March 14
|
1.8577
|
March 28
|
1.8691
|
March 15
|
1.8344
|
March 29
|
1.8623
|
March 16
|
1.8532
|
March 30
|
1.8536
|
March 17
|
1.8529
|
March 31
|
1.8407
|
Average weekly
|
1.8528
|
Average weekly
|
1.85822
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0005 manats or 1.6556 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03036 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 13
|
0.0296
|
March 27
|
0.0302
|
March 14
|
0.0296
|
March 28
|
0.0303
|
March 15
|
0.0292
|
March 29
|
0.0302
|
March 16
|
0.0295
|
March 30
|
0.0304
|
March 17
|
0.0298
|
March 31
|
0.0307
|
Average weekly
|
0.02954
|
Average weekly
|
0.03036
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0051 manats or 1.069 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47372 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 13
|
0.4661
|
March 27
|
0.4771
|
March 14
|
0.4659
|
March 28
|
0.4761
|
March 15
|
0.4615
|
March 29
|
0.4708
|
March 16
|
0.4701
|
March 30
|
0.4726
|
March 17
|
0.4748
|
March 31
|
0.4720
|
Average weekly
|
0.46768
|
Average weekly
|
0.47372
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.6059 manats or 0.3545 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2156.7996 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
March 13
|
2097.0608
|
March 27
|
2145.8248
|
March 14
|
2099.7635
|
March 28
|
2163.1118
|
March 15
|
2081.7897
|
March 29
|
2164.9845
|
March 16
|
2071.7662
|
March 30
|
2156.6462
|
March 17
|
2114.7279
|
March 31
|
2153.4307
|
Average weekly
|
2093.02162
|
Average weekly
|
2156.7996