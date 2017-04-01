Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-04-01 12:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0043 manats, or 0.25 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.72208 AZN/USD.

The official exchange rate for March 20-24 was not set due to holidays.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 13 1.7437 March 27 1.7201 March 14 1.7437 March 28 1.7201 March 15 1.7282 March 29 1.7220 March 16 1.7282 March 30 1.7238 March 17 1.7202 March 31 1.7244 Average weekly 1.7328 Average weekly 1.72208

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0247 manats or 1.3241 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.85822 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 13 1.8658 March 27 1.8654 March 14 1.8577 March 28 1.8691 March 15 1.8344 March 29 1.8623 March 16 1.8532 March 30 1.8536 March 17 1.8529 March 31 1.8407 Average weekly 1.8528 Average weekly 1.85822

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0005 manats or 1.6556 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03036 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 13 0.0296 March 27 0.0302 March 14 0.0296 March 28 0.0303 March 15 0.0292 March 29 0.0302 March 16 0.0295 March 30 0.0304 March 17 0.0298 March 31 0.0307 Average weekly 0.02954 Average weekly 0.03036

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0051 manats or 1.069 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47372 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate March 13 0.4661 March 27 0.4771 March 14 0.4659 March 28 0.4761 March 15 0.4615 March 29 0.4708 March 16 0.4701 March 30 0.4726 March 17 0.4748 March 31 0.4720 Average weekly 0.46768 Average weekly 0.47372

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.6059 manats or 0.3545 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2156.7996 manats.