Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-04-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0043 manats, or 0.25 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.72208 AZN/USD.

The official exchange rate for March 20-24 was not set due to holidays.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 13

1.7437

March 27

1.7201

March 14

1.7437

March 28

1.7201

March 15

1.7282

March 29

1.7220

March 16

1.7282

March 30

1.7238

March 17

1.7202

March 31

1.7244

Average weekly

1.7328

Average weekly

1.72208

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0247 manats or 1.3241 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.85822 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 13

1.8658

March 27

1.8654

March 14

1.8577

March 28

1.8691

March 15

1.8344

March 29

1.8623

March 16

1.8532

March 30

1.8536

March 17

1.8529

March 31

1.8407

Average weekly

1.8528

Average weekly

1.85822

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0005 manats or 1.6556 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03036 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 13

0.0296

March 27

0.0302

March 14

0.0296

March 28

0.0303

March 15

0.0292

March 29

0.0302

March 16

0.0295

March 30

0.0304

March 17

0.0298

March 31

0.0307

Average weekly

0.02954

Average weekly

0.03036

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0051 manats or 1.069 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47372 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 13

0.4661

March 27

0.4771

March 14

0.4659

March 28

0.4761

March 15

0.4615

March 29

0.4708

March 16

0.4701

March 30

0.4726

March 17

0.4748

March 31

0.4720

Average weekly

0.46768

Average weekly

0.47372

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.6059 manats or 0.3545 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2156.7996 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

March 13

2097.0608

March 27

2145.8248

March 14

2099.7635

March 28

2163.1118

March 15

2081.7897

March 29

2164.9845

March 16

2071.7662

March 30

2156.6462

March 17

2114.7279

March 31

2153.4307

Average weekly

2093.02162

Average weekly

2156.7996

