Iran losing $250B due to empty houses

2017-04-01

Tehran, Iran, March 31



By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:



According to a 2017 census, there are 2,587,607 empty houses in Iran, ISNA news agency reported March 31.



Considering the average value of a house to be around $100,000, the country, assumingly, is losing some $250 billion due to unused houses.



In Tehran Province alone, there are 490,000 empty houses, comprising 18.9 percent of the whole country's empty houses. Isfahan and Khorasan Razavi follow with 9.3 and 7.5 percent respectively.



Also according to the census, over the past five years the number of empty houses in Iran increased by 924,195 units.