Trend News Agency, Macedonian Information Agency sign co-op agreement

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Trend:

Trend Agency (Trend) and Macedonian Information Agency (MIA) have signed a cooperation agreement.

The agreement was signed by Trend Director General Ilgar Huseynov and MIA Director General Ljupco Jakimoski.

According to the document, the sides will regularly exchange news articles, photos and videos about the sociopolitical, economic, social, as well as cultural and humanitarian life in Macedonia and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the parties intend to pay special attention to the information coverage of important national, regional and international events in Azerbaijan and Macedonia, as well as neighboring countries.

Founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan, Trend Agency is a leading news provider in the Caucasus, Caspian and Central Asian region. Trend has English, Russian, Azerbaijani and Farsi news services, covering virtually the entire global audience.

The services are focused on regional news, particularly from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Trend’s main office is located in Baku - Azerbaijan's capital.

MIA was established as a public information service by Macedonian Parliament’s decision in February 1992. With a decision reached by the government of Macedonia in April 2006, MIA was transformed from public enterprise to joint-stock company.

MIA works 24 hours a day, distributing news in Macedonian, English, Albanian languages. MIA’s main office is located in Skopje – Macedonia’s capital.

MIA cooperates with the largest news agencies - the Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Chinese Xinhua, the Iranian IRNA, the British World Service BBC, the German DPA, the Anadolu Agency, the TASS Russian news agency.

Deutsche Welle, Radio Free Europe, the Voice of America worldwide information services are using the MIA services.

MIA is a member of the News Agencies World Congress (NAWC) and the Association of the Balkan News Agencies - Southeast Europe (ABNA).