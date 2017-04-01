Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia ink protocol on Trans-Caspian transport route (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Baku hosted a protocol signing ceremony as part of the meeting of the Union of Legal Entities of the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” association on April 1.

The protocol was signed by Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev, President of Kazakhstan Railways Kanat Alpysbayev and Chairman of Georgian Railways Mamuka Bakhtadze.

The protocol was also signed by Head of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Taleh Ziyadov, Head of the Aktau International Sea Trade Port Abay Turikpenbayev and Head of the Batumi Sea Port Murat Jumadillayev.

The parties approved the regulations on membership in the Union of Legal Entities of the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” association, composition of the working group on development of the transport route, action plan for 2017, the Union charter and its logo, according to the meeting minutes.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and then through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.

In October 2016, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia signed an agreement on the establishment of the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” association with its office in Astana. Its activities are aimed at attracting transit and foreign trade cargo, as well as developing integrated logistics products via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.