Single tariffs for Trans-Caspian route to be defined soon (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

Single tariffs for cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route will be determined in the near future, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters in Baku on Apr. 1.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the general meeting of the Union of Legal Entities of the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” association.

He said that the tariffs will be developed taking into account Ukraine’s joining this route.

“After the signing of today’s protocol, Ukraine will also officially become a member of our route,” Gurbanov said. “If earlier Batumi was our final destination, now the route will continue through Ukraine, so the tariffs will be set considering this factor.”

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and then through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.

In October 2016, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia signed an agreement on the establishment of the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” association with its office in Astana. Its activities are aimed at attracting transit and foreign trade cargo, as well as developing integrated logistics products via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.