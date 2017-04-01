Trans-Caspian association’s staff to be formed before late 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

The staff of the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” association will be fully formed until late 2017, Head of Kazakhstan Railways National Company Kanat Alpysbayev told reporters in Baku.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the general meeting of the Union of Legal Entities of the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” association.

The association’s staff will include representatives of all its member organizations, he added.

He said that this will make it possible to further elaborate a general action plan for the promotion of this transport project.

“This route is very promising, and the efforts made by all countries of this route to develop transport and logistics infrastructure will guarantee its success,” Alpysbayev said.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and then through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe.

In October 2016, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Georgia signed an agreement on the establishment of the “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” association with its office in Astana. Its activities are aimed at attracting transit and foreign trade cargo, as well as developing integrated logistics products via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

