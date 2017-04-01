Iran reacts to US Defense Secretary on terrorism claims

2017-04-01 15:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry has rejected claims by the US defense secretary, James Mattis about “exporting terrorism” by Iran.

Giving wrong addresses about the roots and the financial and intellectual resources of terrorism is one of the main reasons for failure of international anti-terror efforts, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry, Bahram Qasemi, said, IRNA news agency reported Apr. 1.

He made the remarks while reacting to statements of Mattis on Mar. 31, who said, Iran continues to be the “primary exporter of terrorism.”

Qasemi accused the US allies in the region of supporting terrorism without mentioning any country.

He advised the US officials to oblige their “close regional friends” to cut financial, intellectual and army supports for terrorist groups, in order to fight terrorism.