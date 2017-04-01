Expert: All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress may not be liquidated

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Anakhanum Hidayatova - Trend:

The appeal of the Russian Ministry of Justice to the country’s Supreme Court regarding the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress is unlikely to be of a political nature, Nikita Isaev, leader of the New Russia public and political movement, told Trend Apr. 1.

Isaev, who is also a political scientist, said that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are at a high political and economic level and the appeal of the Russian Ministry of Justice is most likely related to formal issues.

The Russian Ministry of Justice appealed to the country’s Supreme Court to liquidate the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress. The All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress in its activity allegedly violated the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Isaev noted that this decision of the Russian Ministry of Justice may be reviewed after the appropriate political consultations and the meetings of the parties.

