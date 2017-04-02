2 small planes collide, both pilots killed in Florida

Two people are dead following a crash involving two planes in Edgewater on Saturday morning, the Edgewater Fire Department said, Florida today reported.

Officials said a witness reported seeing two small planes collide near mile marker 224 near southbound Interstate 95 around 8:45 a.m.

Crews responded and found both planes in a wooded area west of I-95.

Edgewater fire officials said two pilots were killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident did not cause any issues on I-95 in either direction.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office was at the scene to assist Edgewater police with the crash.

Edgewater police said the investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board. Edgewater fire officials said the investigation will be ongoing for several days, and that Edgewater police will be securing the scene as it continues.

A woman who said she witnessed the crash shared what she saw on social media.

"That was the scariest thing I have ever witnessed. Very bad," the woman wrote.

The woman said she was driving on I-95 and saw multiple planes flying together when she saw two of the planes collide.

"Watched two hit, debris flying everywhere, watch both go down right next to us," she wrote.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration provided News 6 with a statement following the crash.

"A Cessna 170 aircraft and Grumman American AA5B aircraft collided about three miles north-northwest of Massey Airpark in New Smyrna Beach, FL at 9 a.m. today," the spokeswoman wrote.

She said the FAA is at the scene to begin the investigation, and that the NTSB will determine probable cause.

No other details were available.