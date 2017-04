Parliamentary election kicks off in Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

Trend:

Armenians have today started voting to elect members for parliament.

The voting will be held from 08:00 through 20:00 (UTC/GMT +4 hours).

2,009 polling stations have been created across the country for the elections.