Independent observer reports about violations during Armenia vote

2017-04-02 09:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Independent observer, actor Hayk Marutyan, reported about violation at 9/47 precinct in Yerevan just an hour after the parliamentary elections started, news.am website reported.

The camera installed at the precinct was not placed by the Central Electoral Commission.

Hayk Marutyan demanded that the violation is put on record. The observer also said the cameras are not working at 9/47 and 9/48 precincts.