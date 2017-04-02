Armenia CEC: Technical equipment broke down in polling stations

2017-04-02 10:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Armenia National Assembly elections have kicked off Sunday at 8am.

Tigran Mukuchyan, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), informed that there are 15,976 people involved in the election precinct commissions, news.am website reported.

“This time voting at the polling centers is underway with the use of technical equipment for the first time,” noted the CEC chief. “As of 8am, the polling centers are open; the operation of the equipment also has begun.

“[But] a breaking down [of this equipment] was recorded in two polling stations; elections [there] have begun with numbered coupons. They are trying to quickly fix the equipment.”