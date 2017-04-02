Armenia attorney general’s office considers reports of electoral fraud

The working group, which is set up by the order of the Prosecutor General of Armenia, has considered reports of electoral fraud.

57 reports contained elements of apparent electoral fraud, Office of the Prosecutor General informed Armenian News website.

They were forwarded to Police of Armenia, to clarify the circumstances specified in these reports.

A total 46 of these 57 reports referred to apparent buying of votes, and 11—preventing the free exercise of suffrage.