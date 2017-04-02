Opposition bloc records several violations during Armenia vote

Opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc has recorded several violations during Armenian parliamentary elections.

Yelk told Armenian News that observers of the Bloc recorded the following violations at 08։00-09։30.

Among the recorded violations they mentioned non-compliance between numbers of voter coupons with the registered numbers, removal of unused ballots of citizens from polling booths, refusal of chairmen of the commission to make a protocol due to technical equipment malfunctions, as well as marks on the bulletins of the Republican Party of Armenia and the Communist Party.