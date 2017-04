Ten more violations recorded at polling stations in Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Ten violations were recorded at various polling stations in Armenia from 9:05 to 9:08 (UTC/GMT+4), according to the transparency.am website.

According to the source, the violations were mainly connected with the secrecy of voting, the technical problems, the rights of observers, media representatives, voters.