Technical problems with president’s thumbprint authentication in Armenia

Armenian President, Chairman of the Republican Party Serzh Sargsyan voted at the polling station #9/18, the country’s panarmenian.net website reported April 2.

Before the voting process, there were some technical problems with thumbprint authentication of the Armenian president.

Later the problem was resolved.