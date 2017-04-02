Uzbekistan says to launch first phase of tire plant in August

2017-04-02 12:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 2

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan plans to launch the first phase of a tire plant, worth $214 million, in Angren, Tashkent Region in August, an official with the Uzkimyosanoat JSC, uniting the chemical enterprises of Uzbekistan, told Trend.

The tire plant’s first phase has production capacity of two million car tires per year, the official added.

In 2018, the production of conveyor belts and agriculture tires will start at the plant, and it will be producing up to three million car tires per year.

Construction of the tire plant started in the Angren Special Industrial Zone in 2015.

The plant’s design capacity is three million car tires, 200,000 agriculture tires and 100,000 linear meters of conveyor belts.

The construction of the plant involves Uzkimyosanoat JSC and Uzavtosanoat JSC (Uzbek car manufacturers association), as well as two of the largest Uzbek mining and metallurgical complexes, Navoi and Almalyk, which are the founders of the Directorate for Construction of the Mechanical Rubber Goods OJSC.

The share of Uzkimyosanoat JSC in the project is 50 percent, Uzavtosanoat JSC has a 30 percent share, while the Navoi and Almalyk mining and metallurgical complexes have 10 percent share each.