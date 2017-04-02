Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 127 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 127 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message April 2.

The Azerbaijani army positions located in Qaymagli, Bala Jafarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Ayqeovit village of the Ijevan district, Dovekh village of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions located in Aghbulag village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in Chinari village of the Berd district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh village of the Tartar district, Garagashli village of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Horadiz, Ashagi Veyselli, Garakhanbayli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on the nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.