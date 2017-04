Journalists' Club: Election falsification observed in Armenia

2017-04-02 12:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

The parliamentary election was falsified in Armenia on April 2, Levon Barseghyan, chairman of the country’s Asparez Journalists' Club, said.

"Congratulations, the number of residents of our house has increased by 250 percent," he wrote on his Facebook page, stressing the fact of election falsification.