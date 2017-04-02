Technical problems with speaker’s, ex-president’s thumbprint authentication in Armenia

The technical problems with thumbprint authentication of Galust Sahakyan, speaker of the Armenian parliament, occurred at the polling station during the voting in the parliamentary election in the country April 2, the country’s media reported.

The same problem occurred with thumbprint authentication of Armenia’s first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan during the voting.