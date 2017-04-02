Opposition bloc discloses violations in Armenian parliamentary election

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

The Armenian National Congress opposition bloc disclosed a list of violations recorded up till now, the Armenian News Agency reported April 2.

In particular, the ballot box is installed next to the entrance door at polling station #35/56 and the voting process is obvious for those entering and leaving the polling station.

Moreover, 3-4 citizens vote in the electoral booth at the same time.

The unknown citizens provided voters with pens and asked to use them during voting at polling station #13/32.

The servicemen openly voted at the polling station #14/20.