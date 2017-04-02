Independent observers reveal violations in Armenia's election (UPDATE)
The observers of the Citizen Observer Initiative revealed 681 violations during the parliamentary election in Armenia April 2, Aysor website reported.
As of 12:00 (UTC/GMT+4), the observers revealed 98 cases of defective fingerprint scanners.
There were also 77 cases of open voting, 38 cases of violations of the secret ballot, 38 cases of a repeat vote, 37 cases of violation of the rights of the observers.