Independent observers reveal violations in Armenia's election (UPDATE)

2017-04-02 15:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 13:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

The observers of the Citizen Observer Initiative revealed 681 violations during the parliamentary election in Armenia April 2, Aysor website reported.

As of 12:00 (UTC/GMT+4), the observers revealed 98 cases of defective fingerprint scanners.

There were also 77 cases of open voting, 38 cases of violations of the secret ballot, 38 cases of a repeat vote, 37 cases of violation of the rights of the observers.