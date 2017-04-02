Independent observers reveal violations in Armenia's election (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

15:26 (GMT+4) The observers of the Citizen Observer Initiative revealed 681 violations during the parliamentary election in Armenia April 2, Aysor website reported.

As of 12:00 (UTC/GMT+4), the observers revealed 98 cases of defective fingerprint scanners.

There were also 77 cases of open voting, 38 cases of violations of the secret ballot, 38 cases of a repeat vote, 37 cases of violation of the rights of the observers.

13:28 (GMT+4) The observers of the Citizen Observer Initiative revealed 162 violations during the preparation for the voting in the parliamentary election in Armenia as of 8:15 (UTC/GMT+4) on April 2, News-Armenia website reported.

According to News-Armenia, all identified violations are being considered.

In particular, 17 district election commissions opened late, 15 polling places were improperly equipped, 18 district election commissions had technical problems, the problems with voting booths occurred at 11 district election commissions and the confidential voting terms were not observed at 18 district election commissions.