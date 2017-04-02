Chemical industry among fastest growing sectors in Turkmenistan

2017-04-02 15:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 2

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Turkmen chemical industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of the national economy.

The biggest mining and processing complex for the potash fertilizer production in Central Asia was built in the Turkmen Lebap region.

The big industrial complexes for the carbamide and ammonia production are being built in the country.

Earlier, it was reported that there are gas fields containing highly-structured ethane in Turkmenistan.

A wide production of polyethylene and polypropylene will be established in the country as a result of the construction of a gas chemical complex within five years.

The conditions will be created for the production of various types of polymers as a result of uniting polyethylene and polypropylene production.

At the same time, the developed gas chemical production is the most important direction which can replace the export of natural gas through pipelines.

Other important aspects are to develop the country’s gas processing industry for the production of ammonia, carbamide, carbon black, as well as increase the volumes of liquefied gas production, which is in great demand in the world market.