Numerous violations recorded at polling stations in Armenia (UPDATE)

2017-04-02 15:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

15:40 (GMT+4) The Armenian police received 24 appeals about electoral violations during parliamentary election in the country as of 1:00 (UTC/GMT+4) on April 2, Meruzhan Hakobyan, police colonel, chief of the staff of the head of police of the Republic of Armenia, said, the country’s media reported.

"One case is connected with hampering the right of citizens to freely express the suffrage, 2 cases - hooliganism, 8 cases - re-voting or voting instead of other person, 1 case - violations of the secret ballot and 11 cases - other violations," Hakobyan said.

11:34 (GMT+4) Ten violations were recorded at various polling stations in Armenia from 9:05 to 9:08 (UTC/GMT+4), according to the transparency.am website.

According to the source, the violations were mainly connected with the secrecy of voting, the technical problems, the rights of observers, media representatives, voters.