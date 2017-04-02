Armenia’s Radio Liberty correspondent attacked in Yerevan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Armenia’s Radio Liberty correspondent Sisak Gabrielian was attacked near the polling station and the headquarters of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia in Yerevan, the Armenian media reported April 2.

The correspondent noticed that first, the voters go to the headquarters of the candidate from the Republican Party of Armenia Hakob Beglaryan, receive money there and then vote.

Gabrielian shot the incident. At that moment, a group of people in the headquarters attacked the journalist and seized his phone.