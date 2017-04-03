3 bodies recovered, 26 missing in Indonesia's landslide

Three bodies have been found and 26 others are still burried under the soil as landslides struck Indonesia's East Java province, a rescuer said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

"Today, our personnel at the scene discovered two more bodies, bringing the total casualty to three," Marsudi, spokesman of the national search and rescue office, told Xinhua via phone.

Severe weather conditions forced the authority to halt the search for the victims earlier on Sunday and it will resume on Monday morning, the spokesman said.

Several machinery equipment have arrived to help the search for the missing persons, he said.

The search and rescue operation for the affected-persons involved nearly 1,700 soldiers, those from search and rescue offices, disaster agency offices and volunteers, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the national disaster management agency, told Xinhua via phone.

Saturday's disaster in Banaran village have forced some 300 people to flee home and take shelters at relatives' houses, he said.