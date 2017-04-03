Egyptian president Al Sisi to visit White House on Monday

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi will visit the White House on Monday to meet with US President Donald Trump, Sputnik reported.

The two leaders are expected to discuss multiple bilateral issues, according to the White House.

A senior White House official said Trump plans to discuss aspects of his approach to fighting Daesh, which the administration has been working on since Trump took office in January, but has not released it to the public.

The Trump administration plans to continue providing military and economic support to Egypt as happened under previous administrations, a senior White House official noted.

Moreover, Trump wants to reboot the bilateral relationship between the United States and Egypt during the Sisi’s upcoming visit, the official noted.

"He [Trump] wants to use President Sisi’s visit to reboot the bilateral relationship and build on the strong connection the two president’s established when they first met in New York last September," the official stated.

Although the White House hopes to increase the economic and commercial ties between US and Egypt, security will remain the key element of the bilateral relationship.