Blast in Turkey, police officers injured

2017-04-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Unknown people threw explosives at a police car in Mersin province (south of Turkey), the Turkish media reported Apr. 3.

Two police officers, who were injured in the explosion, were taken to a hospital.

An operation to apprehend the criminals was launched in the province.

---

